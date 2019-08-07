Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. ( HSII ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.2, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $28.2, representing a -37.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.29 and a 2.84% increase over the 52 week low of $27.42.

HSII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.