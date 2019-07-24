Hedged Europe ETF (HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund HEDJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 24.5% from its 52-week low price of $54.49/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

HEDJ in Focus

The fund follows the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. It holds about 129 securities in the portfolio. However, the fund has moderate company-specific concentration risks with the top three holdings taking about 17%. HEDJ is heavy on Germany and France. The product charges 58 bps in fees (see all European Equity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Some upbeat datapoints probably have caused a rebound in the fund. Eurozone consumer confidence recoiled in July thanks to " low inflation, improving wages and declining unemployment." Plus, the ECB could mull over possible stimulus measures on the meeting scheduled on Thursday.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, the fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell). So, if the ECB comes up with a market-boosting message, there could be a rally in the fund, otherwise the medium-term outlook is bleak.

