Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport

By Alison Bevege

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Heavy fog caused delays and cancellations at Australia's busiest international flight hub, Sydney Airport, on Saturday morning.

There were 10 cancellations of domestic flights and delays of international flights, a Sydney Airport spokesperson told Reuters at 8 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Friday).

A Qantas spokesman told Reuters the airline had three flight diversions and minor delays but no international cancellations.

Virgin Australia said they expected delays in and out of Sydney until early afternoon and advised passengers to check their online flight status page for information on their flights.

"Delays are expected to ease by early afternoon," the airline said in a statement.