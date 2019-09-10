Heathrow airport says it aims to stay open during drone disruption

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain'sHeathrow Airport said it will work to ensure it stays open and can operate safely during planned drone disruption by climate activists due to start on Friday.

A group calling itself Heathrow Pause has said it plans to disrupt the airport with toy drones from Sept. 13, a step they hope will ground flights and put pressure on the government to take tougher steps to reduce carbon emissions.

The airport said in a statement: "In order to ensure that our operation remains open and safe, we are working closely with a number of stakeholders including the police, (air traffic controllers) NATS and (aviation regulator) CAA to ensure that the UK's hub airport does not close."