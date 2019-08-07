Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( HTLF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.34, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTLF was $45.34, representing a -26.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.95 and a 11.12% increase over the 52 week low of $40.80.

HTLF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HTLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports HTLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.71%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

