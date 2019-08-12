HealthEquity (HQY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.52, changing hands as low as $69.15 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.29 per share, with $101.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.39.
