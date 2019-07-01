Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ( HTA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.43, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTA was $27.43, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.39 and a 13.3% increase over the 52 week low of $24.21.

HTA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports HTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .89%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.