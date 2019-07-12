Healthcare SPAC SC Health Corp prices IPO at $10

SC Health Corp, a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry in the Asian Pacific region, raised $150 million by offering 15 million shares at $10.
Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant; one whole warrant can be used to purchase a share of stock at $11.50 per share.
SC Health Corp plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SCH.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.
