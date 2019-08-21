Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ( HCSG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.87, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCSG was $21.87, representing a -55.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.73 and a 2.82% increase over the 52 week low of $21.27.

HCSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS ). HCSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports HCSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.26%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

