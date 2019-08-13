Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ( HR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that HR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.98, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $32.98, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.51 and a 22.23% increase over the 52 week low of $26.98.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .32%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an decrease of -4.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HR at 0.45%.