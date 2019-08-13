Quantcast

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ( HR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that HR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.98, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HR was $32.98, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.51 and a 22.23% increase over the 52 week low of $26.98.

HR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports HR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .32%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an decrease of -4.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HR at 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: HR , AMT , CCI , IWN


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar