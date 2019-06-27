Quantcast

Health of hospitalised Tunisian president begins to improve -adviser

By Reuters

Reuters


TUNIS, June 27 (Reuters) - The condition of 92-year-old Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has begun to improve, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Thursday, hours after his office said he was hospitalised for a "severe health crisis" .

An aide to Essebsi, a major player in the North African country's transition to democracy since 2011, had said earlier that he was in a "very critical" condition.

