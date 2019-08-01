Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Preview

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc . HIIQ is set to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on Aug 5, after market close. The company delivered positive surprise in three of the last four reported quarters.





Let's see what's in store for the company in the soon-to-be reported quarter.Health Insurance Innovations' second-quarter results are likely to benefit from its compelling portfolio of core products and individual and family plans along with life, critical illness, accidental death dental, vision and a range of other supplemental plans.The strategy to focus on longer duration, higher lifetime value plans and e-commerce penetration and shift from lower cost and lower margin products should continue to benefit the company.Better cross-sell experience is likely to aid premiums at agile.Focus on the Life Insurance market and addition of compelling products to the portfolio should aid results.Continued share buybacks should drive the bottom line.The Department of Health and Human Services of the U.S. government implemented a rule on Oct 2, 2018 that changed the maximum duration of short-term medical policies to less than one year from the present duration of less than three months. Also, the rule allows more affordable health insurance options. The company expects to gain from favorable regulatory outcomes.Increase in digital marketing investment at e-commerce channels is likely to escalate selling, general and administrative expenses.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter to-be reported is pegged at 39 cents, implying a decrease of 36.1% from the year-ago reported figure.The company estimates second-quarter revenues to represent 18% of 2019 revenues and 12% of adjusted earnings.Our proven model does not conclusively show that Health Insurance Innovations is likely to beat on earnings this reporting season. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). But this is not the case here as you can see below.: Health Insurance Innovations has an Earnings ESP of -22.41%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 30 cents is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank : Health Insurance Innovations sports a Zacks Rank #1.



We caution against Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks going into an earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



