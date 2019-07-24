Health Catalyst prices IPO at $26, above the range

Health Catalyst, which provides a data analytics platform and services to healthcare organizations, raised $182 million by offering 7 million shares at $26, above the range of $24 to $25. Health Catalyst plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCAT. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Piper Jaffray, Evercore ISI and SVB Leerink acted as lead managers on the deal.
