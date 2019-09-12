Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2019: VXRT,PDLI,ACB,CPRX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were hanging on to narrow gains late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling nearly 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Vaxart ( VXRT ) declined nearly 14% after the specialty drugmaker disclosed plans to raise up to $11.5 million through the sale of shares and warrants. Net proceeds will be used to fund preclinical and clinical development of its product candidates, including studies of its bivalent norovirus vaccine and its HPV vaccine candidate.

In other sector news:

(+) PDL BioPharma ( PDLI ) climbed nearly 1% after a New York state court late Wednesday ruled that $44.1 million in loan guarantees owed by Wellstat Diagnostics were enforceable and ordered an inquest to determine how much is owed PDL.

(-) Aurora Cannabis ( ACB ) dropped 9.5% after reporting a 52% increase in fiscal Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to CAD98.9 million but still missing its own forecast expecting between CAD100 million to CAD107 million for the June quarter.

(-) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( CPRX ) slid 17% after late Wednesday disclosing plans to sell 8 million shares of stock to support commercialization of its Firdapse muscle disease medication in the US and Japan.