Health Care Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ACB,PDLI,CPRX

Health care stocks were posting moderate gains, including a nearly 0.4% advance for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up slightly more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Aurora Cannabis ( ACB ) dropped 9.5% after reporting a 52% increase in fiscal Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to CAD98.9 million but still missing its own forecast expecting between CAD100 million to CAD107 million for the June quarter.

In other sector news:

(+) PDL BioPharma ( PDLI ) climbed more than 1% after a New York state court late Wednesday ruled that $44.1 million in loan guarantees owed by Wellstat Diagnostics were enforceable and ordered an inquest to determine how much is owed PDL.

(-) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( CPRX ) slid 17% after late Wednesday disclosing plans to sell 8 million shares of stock to support commercialization of its Firdapse muscle disease medication in the US and Japan.