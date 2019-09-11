Health Care Sector Update for 09/11/2019: TTOO, LXRX, TLRY, SNY

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.02%

PFE -0.58%

ABT +1.26%

MRK +1.59%

AMGN +0.03%

Health care stocks were rising Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.6% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead almost 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ) jumped 59% on Wednesday after the diagnostic products company said it has restructured a term loan agreement with CRG Servicing. It extended the interest-only payment period by an extra year until March 2022 and lowered the minimum revenue targets for 2020 to 2022 below its current financial forecast in exchange for issuing 10-year warrants to CRG to buy up to 568,291 shares at $1.55 apiece and cut the exercise price for warrants previously issued to CRG to the same price.

In other sector news:

(+) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( LXRX ) was nearly 30% higher, easing from a 58% spike soon after Wednesday's opening bell, after the firm terminated its alliance with Sanofi ( SNY ) to develop and commercialize its Zynquista diabetes drug. The company regains all rights to Zynquista and will receive $208 million upfront along with another $52 million due within 12 months.

(-) Tilray ( TLRY ) dropped more than 2% after the cannabis company announced plans to sell up to $400 million of its Class 2 common shares through an at-the-market offering through Cowen & Co.