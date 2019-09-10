Health Care Sector Update for 09/10/2019: CANF, MNK, MESO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -1.06%

PFE: -1.00%

ABT: -0.26%

MRK: -1.52%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Can-Fite Biopharma ( CANF ), which was surging by more than 21% after announcing that it is joining forces with Univo Pharmaceuticals to co-develop medical cannabis-based treatments and cannabinoid screening assays.

(+) Mallinckrodt ( MNK ) was gaining more than 10% in value after the pharmaceutical developer said it has agreed to sell its BioVectra subsidiary to an affiliate of private equity firm H.I.G. Capital for approximately $250 million.

(+) Mesoblast ( MESO ) was up almost 10% after unveiling a strategic partnership with pain management company Grunenthal to develop and commercialize MPC-06-ID, a cell therapy candidate for the treatment of lower back pain.