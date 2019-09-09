Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.17%
PFE: +0.14%
ABT: Flat
MRK: +0.02%
AMGN: -2.75%
Top health care stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( ACAD ), which was jumping more than 77% after the company said its phase 3 study of pimavanserin for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis met its primary endpoint and would be stopped earlier than expected.
(+) Axonics Modulation Technologies ( AXNX ) was more than 3% higher as it said the Food & Drug Administration has approved its r-SNM system, an implantable, rechargeable sacral neuromodulation device for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction.
(-) Amgen ( AMGN ) was declining by more than 2% as new data from its ongoing phase 1 trial of AMG-510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors continued to show anti-tumor activity with no dose-limiting toxicities.