Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2019: MNK,IMUX,CRON,CRON.TO,VIVE

Health care stocks still were adding to their mid-day rise, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising almost 0.5% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was posting a nearly 0.1% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Mallinckrodt ( MNK ) was surging in late trading, rising over 16%, after saying it reached a settlement in principle with prosecutors in two Ohio counties, agreeing to pay a total of $24 million to resolve part of the multi-jurisdiction legal fight over its alleged role in the nation's opioid crisis. If finalized, the proposed deal with Cuyahoga and Summit counties would settle of all of the "Track 1" cases pending against Mallinckrodt that had been scheduled to go to trial in October.

In other sector news:

(+) Immunic ( IMUX ) jumped 5% higher on Friday after the immunology company said it plans to proceed with all three dosing arms in phase II testing of its IMU-838 drug candidate in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis following an interim analysis. An independent data review committee concluded the lowest 10 milligram dose was not likely to be ineffective while the highest 45 milligram dose was not intolerable, Immunic said.

(+) Cronos Group ( CRON ) climbed 3% after the Canadian cannabis company late Thursday said it closed on its $300 million purchase of the Lord Jones line of cannabidiol-infused skincare and consumer products from the Redwood Holding Group. Cronos paid $225 million in cash and issued $75 million of its common stock to Redwood co-founders Robert Rosenheck and Cindy Capobianco, who have joined Cronos and will continue to lead the four US-based operating units acquired in the deal.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) dropped 7% on Friday after disclosing plans for an $8 million public offering of its Class A and Class B equity units. Each Class A unit will consist of one common share and a warrant to buy an additional share while the Class B units will be comprised of one Series A convertible preferred share plus a warrant to buy another share, according to the preliminary prospectus.