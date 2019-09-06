Health Care Sector Update for 09/06/2019: IMUX,CRON,VIVE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.2%

PFE +0.06%

ABT -0.07%

MRK +0.42%

AMGN -0.03%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, including a 0.5% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Immunic ( IMUX ) jumped 8.5% higher on Friday after the immunology company said it plans to proceed with all three dosing arms in phase II testing of its IMU-838 drug candidate in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis following an interim analysis. An independent data review committee concluded the lowest 10 milligram dose was not likely to be ineffective while the highest 45 milligram dose was not intolerable, Immunic said.

In other sector news:

(+) Cronos Group ( CRON ) climbed 4.4% after the Canadian cannabis company late Thursday said it closed on its $300 million purchase of the Lord Jones line of cannabidiol-infused skincare and consumer products from the Redwood Holding Group. Cronos paid $225 million in cash and issued $75 million of its common stock to Redwood co-founders Robert Rosenheck and Cindy Capobianco, who have joined Cronos and will continue to lead the four US-based operating units acquired in the deal.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) dropped 6.6% on Friday after disclosing plans for an $8 million public offering of its Class A and Class B equity units. Each Class A unit will consist of one common share and a warrant to buy an additional share while the Class B units will be comprised of one Series A convertible preferred share plus a warrant to buy another share, according to the preliminary prospectus.