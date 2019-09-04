Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: PODD,OPGN,HQY

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.21%

PFE -0.93%

ABT -0.15%

MRK -1.04%

AMGN -0.63%

Health care stocks were underperforming Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling nearly 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Insulet Corp ( PODD ) fell more than 6% after the medical device company Wednesday priced an upsized $700 million private placement of its 0.375% convertible senior notes maturing in September 2026. The notes have an initial conversion price of about $226.73 per share - representing a 35% premium over Insulet's closing price on Tuesday - and are only convertible under certain circumstances until three months before their due date. The offering was increased by $40 million over the company's original plan.

In other sector news:

(+) OpGen ( OPGN ) was trading more than 73% higher on Wednesday after the precision medicine company said it was acquiring Dutch molecular microbiology company Curetis NV. Under terms of the proposed transaction, OpGen will issue more than 2.66 millon of its shares in exchange for 100% of Curetis' common stock. The deal is expected to close early in 2020, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

(-) HealthEquity ( HQY ) fell to by nearly 5% Wednesday after the health care benefits manager projected non-GAAP FY20 earnings lagging analyst estimates by a wide margin. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting net income in a range of $1.10 to $1.16 per share for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 while analysts, on average, are looking for a $1.17 per share adjusted profit this year.