Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.40%
PFE: +0.78%
ABT: Flat
MRK: +0.98%
AMGN: +0.50%
Top health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday.
Early movers include:
(+) OpGen ( OPGN ), which was surging more than 64% after the company and Curetis agreed to merge into a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics company with a focus on infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.
(+) Puma Biotechnology ( PBYI ) was up almost 9% as the US Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation for the company's Nerlynx drug to treat breast cancer patients with brain metastases.
(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ) was gaining more than 8% in value after the company and LGC, Biosearch Technologies said pre-market Wednesday that they are expanding their license agreement related to the use of a coprimer polymerase chain reaction technology platform.