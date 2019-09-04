Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.40%

PFE: +0.78%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.98%

AMGN: +0.50%

Top health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) OpGen ( OPGN ), which was surging more than 64% after the company and Curetis agreed to merge into a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics company with a focus on infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

(+) Puma Biotechnology ( PBYI ) was up almost 9% as the US Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation for the company's Nerlynx drug to treat breast cancer patients with brain metastases.

(+) Co-Diagnostics ( CODX ) was gaining more than 8% in value after the company and LGC, Biosearch Technologies said pre-market Wednesday that they are expanding their license agreement related to the use of a coprimer polymerase chain reaction technology platform.

