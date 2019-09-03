Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CDTX, ENDP, MRK, ARDS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

Early movers include:

(+) Cidara Therapeutics ( CDTX ), which was surging by over 64% after the company said it has entered into a strategic tie-up worth up to $568 million with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize rezafungin to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections.

(+) Endo International ( ENDP ) was up more than 3% as its Par Pharmaceutical unit launched sales of an authorized generic version of Merck's ( MRK ) Noxafil delayed-release tablets, a treatment for fungal infections. Merck was slightly lower in recent trading.

(-) Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( ARDS ) was declining by more than 27% after saying it will no longer continue its development program for the drug AR-105 as a treatment for ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa after a phase 2 study failed to meet its primary endpoint.