Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CDTX, ENDP, MRK, ARDS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.49%

PFE: -0.28%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.75%

AMGN: -1.60%

Health care majors were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Cidara Therapeutics ( CDTX ), which was surging by over 64% after the company said it has entered into a strategic tie-up worth up to $568 million with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize rezafungin to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections.

(+) Endo International ( ENDP ) was up more than 3% as its Par Pharmaceutical unit launched sales of an authorized generic version of Merck's ( MRK ) Noxafil delayed-release tablets, a treatment for fungal infections. Merck was slightly lower in recent trading.

(-) Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( ARDS ) was declining by more than 27% after saying it will no longer continue its development program for the drug AR-105 as a treatment for ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa after a phase 2 study failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: CDTX , ENDP , MRK , ARDS , JNJ


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?