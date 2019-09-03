Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ALNY, EMMA, AZN, CDTX

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.27%

PFE: +1.59%

ABT: -1.28%

MRK: -0.01%

AMGN: -1.47%

Top health care stocks were mixed in midday trading, including a 0.3% dip for the NYSE Health Care Index. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were 0.7% lower as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 1.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Alnylam Pharma ( ALNY ) was advancing over 1.6% after results from its Orion-11 phase 3 study of inclisiran for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia showing "significant efficacy" and an "encouraging" safety profile.

In other sector news:

(+) Emmaus Life Sciences ( EMMA ) was advancing 3% after the European Patent Office issued an allowance to its patent application covering a treatment for diverticulosis.

(-) Forty Seven ( FTSV ) was falling over 4%, even after securing FDA's Fast Track designation to magrolimab for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.

(-) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( ZYNE ) was down 0.4%, after planning to sell shares to raise $75 million via Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity, H.C. Wainwright, and Ladenburg Thalmann.

(+) AstraZeneca ( AZN ) was 0.6% higher after late-stage results from Themis trial showed that its drug Brilinta taken with aspirin reduced the relative risk for the composite of cardiovascular death, heart attack, or stroke by 10% compared with aspirin alone.

(+) Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) was rallying 65% after the company said it has entered into a strategic tie-up worth up to $568 million with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize rezafungin to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections.