Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ABEO,EBS,TMD.TO,TMDI,APLS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.32%

PFE +1.45%

ABT -1.71%

MRK +0.19%

AMGN -1.36%

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping about 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling just under 2.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Abeona Therapeutics ( ABEO ) roared 90% higher on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company said it has hired Jefferies to assist with a review of its strategic alternatives, which could include a potential sale or merger or partnering its clinical and pre-clinical programs with an outside party.

In other sector news:

(+) Emergent BioSolutions ( EBS ) climbed 14% on Tuesday after saying it received a 10-year contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services to continue supplying the federal agency with the company's AM2000 smallpox vaccine. The new contract is valued up to $2 billion, with an initial one-year period paying around $170 million plus nine option years. The company is expecting to deliver most of the doses before Dec. 31, with those sales already included in its FY19 financial forecast.

(+) Titan Medical ( TMDI ) declined 2%, giving back a previous rise. The medical device company said it has received a US patent for the camera positioning and image-capture tools on its dual-view camera system for use during robotic surgery. The dual-view system consists of an endoscope module and one flexible 3-D and 2-D high-definition camera each along with independent light sources and a camera insertion tube.

(-) Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( APLS ) fell over 5% this afternoon. The biopharmaceutical company began dosing patients in a phase III study of its APL-2 drug candidate in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria who have not undergone prior treatment for the disease that impairs bone marrow function and destroys red blood cells.