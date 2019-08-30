Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: PRTK

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.03%

PFE: +0.72%

ABT: +0.60%

MRK: -0.34%

AMGN: +0.47%

Health care stocks were mixed in late afternoon trade Friday, including a slight gain for the NYSE Health Care Index. Additionally, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down by 0.1% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( PRTK ) soared 9% after detailed results from the OASIS-2 phase 3 clinical trial showed that its Nuzyra was safe and effective for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

In other sector news:

(-) AAC Holdings ( AAC ) shares were down 9% after the provider of substance abuse treatment services company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.50 per share compared with the $0.09 adjusted earnings per share in the prior-year period.

(+) Community Health Systems ( CYH ) was rallying more than 15% after CEO Wayne Smith purchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $2.02, increasing his direct stake to 3.84 million shares.

