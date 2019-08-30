Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AKTX, NVS, SNY, NKTR, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.01%

PFE: +0.71%

ABT: +0.60%

MRK: +0.44%

AMGN: +0.49%

Health care majors were rallying pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Akari Therapeutics ( AKTX ), which was around 17% higher after saying the Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for its thrombotic microangiopathy drug nomacopan.

(+) Novartis ( NVS ) was up almost 2% after saying its drug ofatumumab was superior to Sanofi's ( SNY ) Aubagio or teriflunomide in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ( MS ) in two head-to-head late-stage MS studies.

In other sector news:

(-) Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) was down more than 1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration's postponement of advisory committee meetings for opioid analgesics has delayed final approval of its painkiller NKTR-181.

