Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AAC, PRTK, QHC, CYH

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.33%

PFE: +0.69%

ABT: +0.70%

MRK: +0.28%

AMGN: +0.56%

Health care stocks were slightly stronger in midday trading with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3%. Shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.3% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index dropped 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) AAC Holdings ( AAC ) shares were down 8.5% after the provider of substance abuse treatment services company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.50 per share compared with the $0.09 adjusted earnings per share in the prior-year period.

In other stock news :

(+) Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( PRTK ) was up more than 6.5% after detailed results from the OASIS-2 phase 3 clinical trial showed that its Nuzyra was safe and effective for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

(+) Biomerica ( BMRA ) was rising almost 2% after the provider of medical products reported a wider loss and lower-than-estimated sales for its most recent fiscal year. Net loss expanded to $2.4 million for fiscal 2019, from a net loss of $1.47 million for the prior year. No analyst estimate was available.

(+) Quorum Health ( QHC ) was advancing over 4% after the operator of general acute care hospitals said the Pajaro Valley Health Trust has decided to opt out of buying the 106-bed Watsonville Community Hospital in Watsonville, Calif., and it would now proceed with Halsen Healthcare.

(+) Community Health Systems ( CYH ) was rallying more than 13% after CEO Wayne Smith purchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $2.02, increasing his direct stake to 3.84 million shares.

(-) Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) was down almost 3% after Nasdaq granted it a 15-calendar-day stay, until Sept. 12, on the delisting of its shares following the company's request for a hearing.

(+) Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) was around 5% higher after saying the Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for its thrombotic microangiopathy drug nomacopan.

(+) Novartis (NVS) was up more than 1% after saying its drug ofatumumab was superior to Sanofi's (SNY) Aubagio or teriflunomide in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in two head-to-head late-stage MS trials.

(-) Allergan (AGN) was 0.1% softer after agreeing to pay $1.9 million to Summit County, Ohio and $3.1 million to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, to resolve all claims against the firm as part of federal opioid litigation.

(-) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was down marginally after saying the US FDA's postponement of advisory committee meetings for opioid analgesics has delayed final approval of its painkiller NKTR-181.

