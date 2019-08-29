Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: LCI, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, SOLY, ESPR, CANF

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.37%

PFE: +0.71%

ABT: +0.65%

MRK: +0.24%

AMGN: +0.26%

Health care stocks closed mixed Thursday, including a 0.8% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.8% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Lannett ( LCI ) jumped almost 10% higher Thursday after the drugmaker announced an exclusive distribution agreement with China's Sinotherapeutics for its posaconazole anti-fungal medication. It also reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.37 per share, trailing its $0.64 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $0.21 per share quarterly profit.

In other stock news :

(+) Soliton ( SOLY ) rose 4% after saying it is planning a proof of concept clinical trial for the use of its Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology for the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars.

(+) Esperion Therapeutics ( ESPR ) was up 1.7% after i t report ed positive top-line results from a phase two bempedoic acid and ezetimibe combination tablet study in patients with hypercholesterolemia and type two diabetes.

(-) Can-Fite Biopharma ( CANF ) fell 4% after saying its net loss per share for the first half was flat at $0.08, while revenue totaled $0.7 million, down from $0.9 million a year earlier.

