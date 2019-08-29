Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CANF, AZN, IBIO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.26%

PFE: +0.94%

ABT: +0.90%

MRK: +0.14%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mostly higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Can-Fite Biopharma ( CANF ), which was advancing by more than 5% after saying its net loss per share for the first half was flat at $0.08, while revenue for the six months ended June 30 totaled $0.7 million down from $0.9 million a year earlier.

(+) Astrazeneca ( AZN ) was climbing by over 1% after saying the phase 3 TULIP 2 trial for anifrolumab for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus has met its primary endpoint by attaining a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity compared with placebo.

(-) Delaware-based biotechnology company iBio ( IBIO ) was down around 5% after it filed a Form S-1 registration statement for an underwritten public offering of common shares, series C preferred shares and warrants to purchase common stock.