Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AZN, ABBV, IBIO

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.16%

PFE: +0.47%

ABT: +0.93%

MRK: +0.36%

AMGN: -0.04%

Health care stocks were up broadly, including a 0.8% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in midday trading. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.8% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was ahead 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) AbbVie ( ABBV ) was edging up 0.3% after it decided to terminate the MERU phase 3 trial evaluating rovalpituzumab tesirine, compared with placebo, as a first-line maintenance therapy for advanced small-cell lung cancer after the drug showed no survival benefit at a pre-planned interim analysis.

In other stock news :

(+) Soliton ( SOLY ) was rising 5% after saying it is planning a proof of concept clinical trial for the use of its Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology for the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars.

(+) Esperion Therapeutics ( ESPR ) was up 1.7% after i t report ed positive top-line results from a phase two bempedoic acid and ezetimibe combination tablet study in patients with hypercholesterolemia and type two diabetes.

(-) Can-Fite Biopharma ( CANF ) was falling 6.4% after saying its net loss per share for the first half was flat at $0.08, while revenue totaled $0.7 million, down from $0.9 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

