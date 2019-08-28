Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, LCI, SNGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.49%

PFE: -0.03%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: -0.1%

Health care giants flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC ), which was plunging more than 24% after its adjusted EPS fell 28% to $0.33 in Q4 from a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates of $0.36 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue dropped 4% to $204 million from a year ago, on the effects of African Swine Fever, and lagging the $206 million estimate.

(+) Lannett ( LCI ) was surging by more than 39% after it unveiled an exclusive distribution agreement with China's Sinotherapeutics for the anti-fungal drug posaconazole. The company also said its adjusted EPS dropped to $0.37 in Q4 from $0.64 a year earlier, but still easily surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.21 in a Capital IQ poll.

(+) Soligenix ( SNGX ) was advancing more than 6% after the company said it has obtained a positive recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) on its phase 3 trial for SGX942 (dusquetide) in the treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC).

