Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, ARWR, SRDX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ: -1.71%

PFE: +1.76%

ABT: +0.25%

MRK: +0.65%

AMGN: +1.30%

Health care stocks were firmer broadly, including a 0.3% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.4% as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index (^NBI) was ahead 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) SurModics ( SRDX ) was up 4.9% after medical device maker completed enrollment in TRANSCEND, its clinical trial for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon.

In other stock news :

(-) Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC ) plunged 27% after reporting a 28% drop in adjusted EPS to $0.33 in Q4 from a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue dropped 4% to $204 million from a year ago, on the effects of African Swine Fever, and lagging the $206 million estimate.

(+) Lannett ( LCI ) was surging 37% after it unveiled an exclusive distribution agreement with China's Sinotherapeutics for the anti-fungal drug posaconazole. The company also said its adjusted EPS dropped to $0.37 in Q4 from $0.64 a year earlier, but still easily surpassed consensus of $0.21 in a Capital IQ poll.

(+) Soligenix ( SNGX ) was advancing more than 4% after the company said it has obtained a positive recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee on its phase 3 trial for SGX942 in the treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer.

(+) Arrowhead Pharma ( ARWR ) was 4% higher after earning a $25 million milestone payment after its partner Janssen Pharma started a REEF-1 phase 2b combination study of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

