Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EMMA,LCI,SNGX,PAHC

Health care stocks advanced Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising more than 0.6% and the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also finished with a nearly 0.8% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Emmaus Life Sciences ( EMMA ) rose over 7% after the specialty drugmaker said that it has added Amerisource Bergen's ( ABC ) Oncology Supply unit as a distributor for its Endari signature product to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease.

In other sector news:

(+) Lannett ( LCI ) surged almost 34% higher on Wednesday after the drugmaker announced an exclusive distribution agreement with China's Sinotherapeutics for its posaconazole anti-fungal medication. It also reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.37 per share, trailing its $0.64 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $0.21 per share quarterly profit.

(+) Soligenix ( SNGX ) advanced nearly 2% after receiving a positive recommendation from its independent Data Monitoring Committee for phase III testing for its SGX942 drug candidate to treat oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer.

(-) Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC ) plunged 27% after reporting a 28% drop in adjusted EPS to $0.33 in Q4 from a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue also declined 4% year-over-year to $204 million from a year ago, on the effects of African Swine Fever, and lagging the $206 million estimate.