Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EMMA,LCI,SNGX,PAHC

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.73%

PFE +2.15%

ABT +0.68%

MRK +1.12%

AMGN +0.50%

Health care stocks advanced Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising more than 0.6% and the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also finished with a nearly 0.8% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Emmaus Life Sciences ( EMMA ) rose over 7% after the specialty drugmaker said that it has added Amerisource Bergen's ( ABC ) Oncology Supply unit as a distributor for its Endari signature product to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease.

In other sector news:

(+) Lannett ( LCI ) surged almost 34% higher on Wednesday after the drugmaker announced an exclusive distribution agreement with China's Sinotherapeutics for its posaconazole anti-fungal medication. It also reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.37 per share, trailing its $0.64 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $0.21 per share quarterly profit.

(+) Soligenix ( SNGX ) advanced nearly 2% after receiving a positive recommendation from its independent Data Monitoring Committee for phase III testing for its SGX942 drug candidate to treat oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer.

(-) Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC ) plunged 27% after reporting a 28% drop in adjusted EPS to $0.33 in Q4 from a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue also declined 4% year-over-year to $204 million from a year ago, on the effects of African Swine Fever, and lagging the $206 million estimate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: EMMA , ABC , LCI , SNGX , PAHC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar