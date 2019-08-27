Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NVTR, CTLT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.28%

PFE: +0.43%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Top heath care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Nuvectra ( NVTR ), which was surging by more than 16% after saying its board will explore strategic options, including sale or merger of the company, to boost the value of the company's shares.

(+) Catalent ( CTLT ) was advancing by almost 3% as i t report ed fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, up from $0.67 in the same period a year ago and higher than the estimate of $0.65 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) was ordered to pay over $572 million for playing a part in the Oklahoma opioid crisis, according to media reports, citing a ruling by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman. Johnson & Johnson was recently up more than 1%.