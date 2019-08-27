Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: JNJ, KERN, SPHS

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.94%

PFE: -0.89%

ABT: +0.31%

MRK: -0.36%

AMGN: +0.01%

Health care stocks retreated in midday trading, including a loss of 0.3% for the NYSE Health Care Index. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were 0.6% lower as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping more than 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Akerna ( KERN ) was up 4% after the company said it was teaming up with Isolocity to develop a Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution.

In other sector news:

(-) Sophiris Bio ( SPHS ) was skidding 15% on plans to raise $4 million via selling 5.33 million shares at $0.75 each to an institutional investor.

(-) Mustang Bio Inc ( MBIO ) was down 4.4% after gaining earlier on securing a license deal with CSL Behring to produce the viral vector for the company's MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy program for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency.

(+) Nuvectra ( NVTR ) was surging 44% after saying its board will explore strategic options, including sale or merger of the company, to boost the value of the company's shares.

(+) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) was rising 2% after it said it planned to appeal a judge's order to pay $572 million for playing a part in the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, less than the market feared.