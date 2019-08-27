Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: JNJ, KERN, SPHS

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.94%

PFE: -0.89%

ABT: +0.31%

MRK: -0.36%

AMGN: +0.01%

Health care stocks retreated in midday trading, including a loss of 0.3% for the NYSE Health Care Index. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were 0.6% lower as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping more than 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Akerna ( KERN ) was up 4% after the company said it was teaming up with Isolocity to develop a Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution.

In other sector news:

(-) Sophiris Bio ( SPHS ) was skidding 15% on plans to raise $4 million via selling 5.33 million shares at $0.75 each to an institutional investor.

(-) Mustang Bio Inc ( MBIO ) was down 4.4% after gaining earlier on securing a license deal with CSL Behring to produce the viral vector for the company's MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy program for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency.

(+) Nuvectra ( NVTR ) was surging 44% after saying its board will explore strategic options, including sale or merger of the company, to boost the value of the company's shares.

(+) Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) was rising 2% after it said it planned to appeal a judge's order to pay $572 million for playing a part in the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, less than the market feared.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

