Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: RKDA, SLRX

JNJ: +0.38%

PFE: +1.19%

ABT: +1.35%

MRK: +0.82%

AMGN: +2.88%

Health care stocks were firmer Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.6% gain while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 rising nearly 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was 0.6% higher.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Arcadia Biosciences' ( RKDA ) was jumping 51% after the company shuffled its top management, with CEO Raj Ketkar stepping down and replaced by CFO Matthew Plavan, while controller Pam Haley taking over as CFO. The company also issued revenue guidance and expects to net cash from operations in mid-to-late 2021.

In other sector news:

(+) Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( SLRX ) was surging 18% after forming a partnership with the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to test its therapeutic candidate, Seclidemstat, for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of cancer.

(-) Zogenix ( ZGNX ) was tumbling 12% after the drugmaker agreed to acquire Modis Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company for upfront payment $250 million, comprised of $175 million in cash and $75 million in stock.

(+) The Medicines Company ( MDCO ) was gaining 10.5% after the firm reported "positive" topline results from a phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of inclisiran to decrease LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) through twice-yearly dosing.