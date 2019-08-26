Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.34%

PFE: +0.76%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.45%

AMGN: -1.24%

Leading health care stocks were mixed pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) The Medicines Company ( MDCO ), which was gaining more than 12% in value after the firm reported "positive" topline results from a phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of inclisiran to decrease LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) through twice-yearly dosing.

(+) Bio-Path Holdings ( BPTH ) was up more than 4% after saying it has begun dosing patients in its amended phase 2 trial of prexigebersen to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

(+) Celgene ( CELG ) was rallying by almost 4% after announcing that it has agreed to sell worldwide rights to its psoriasis treatment Otezla to Amgen ( AMGN ) for $13.4 billion in cash. Amgen was recently declining more than 1%.