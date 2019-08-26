Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: AKRX, RKDA, SLRX

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.64%

PFE: +1.18%

ABT: +1.32%

MRK: +1.01%

AMGN: +3.11%

Health care stocks expanded their gains near Monday closing, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.5% gain while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 rising nearly 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was 0.6% higher.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Akorn ( AKRX ) shares spiked almost 9% on Monday after the specialty generic pharmaceutical company said it has won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new abbreviated new drug application for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%.

In other sector news:

(+) Arcadia Biosciences' ( RKDA ) was jumping 55% after the company shuffled its top management, with CEO Raj Ketkar stepping down and replaced by CFO Matthew Plavan, while controller Pam Haley taking over as CFO. The company also issued revenue guidance and expects to net cash from operations in mid-to-late 2021.

(+) Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( SLRX ) was surging almost 15% after forming a partnership with the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to test its therapeutic candidate, Seclidemstat, for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of cancer.

(-) Zogenix ( ZGNX ) was sliding near 8% after the drugmaker agreed to acquire Modis Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company for an upfront payment $250 million, comprised of $175 million in cash and $75 million in stock.