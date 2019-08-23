Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: GWPH,SEEL,GSK

By MT Newswires,

Health care stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 1.3% retreat in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 falling 1.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sliding 2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) GW Pharmaceuticals ( GWPH ) was down 1.3% in afternoon trade after a UK authority issued draft guidance not recommending the Epidyolex anti-seizure drug for two types of epilepsy. The authority also said it would work with the company to address issues with the drug.

In other sector news:

(+) GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ) was hanging on to a 1% gain after saying it expects to file a new drug application for its belantamab mafodotin cancer medication before the end of the year after the drug candidate demonstrated a clinically meaningful overall response rate in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma, achieving the primary objective of the phase III trial.

(-) Seelos Therapeutics ( SEEL ) slid 16% after pricing a $6.7 million direct offering of 4.48 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 apiece, representing a 15.7% discount to Thursday's closing price for the biotechnology company.

