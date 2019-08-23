Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: CDXS,GSK,GWPH,SEEL

Health care stocks continued their mid-day declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a nearly 1.6% retreat in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 falling over 1.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sliding just over 2.1% lower.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Codexis ( CDXS ) rose fractionally on Friday after new regulatory filings showed the top two executives at the biotechnology company this week acquired a combined 52,285 shares of its common stock on Tuesday. Chief financial officer Ross Taylor on Tuesday exercised employee options to buy 42,285 Codexis shares at $13.01 apiece while CEO John Nicols bought 10,000 shares, also on Monday, at an average of $13.30 each and boosting this overall stake in the company to more than 1.08 million shares.

In other sector news:

(+) GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ) was hanging on to a 0.5% gain after saying it expects to file a new drug application for its belantamab mafodotin cancer medication before the end of the year after the drug candidate demonstrated a clinically meaningful overall response rate in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma, achieving the primary objective of the phase III trial.

(-) GW Pharmaceuticals ( GWPH ) was down 1.6% in late-afternoon trade after a UK authority issued draft guidance not recommending the Epidyolex anti-seizure drug for two types of epilepsy. The authority also said it would work with the company to address issues with the drug.

(-) Seelos Therapeutics ( SEEL ) slid 15% after pricing a $6.7 million direct offering of 4.48 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 apiece, representing a 15.7% discount to Thursday's closing price for the biotechnology company.

