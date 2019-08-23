Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.17%

PFE: Flat

ABT: -0.90%

MRK: -0.59%

AMGN: -1.2%

Top health care stocks were flat to lower in pre-market trading Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Seelos Therapeutics ( SEEL ), which was plunging more than 20% as the company filed a prospectus supplement for a $16.5 million offering of common shares.

In other sector news:

(-) Alexion Pharmaceuticals ( ALXN ) was marginally lower after saying the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ( CHMP ) has issued a positive opinion to extend the current marketing authorization of SOLIRIS (eculizumab) to include the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive with a relapsing course of the disease.

(+) GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ) was up 1% after i t report ed that results from its pivotal DREAMM-2 study of two doses of belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of multiple myeloma achieved its primary objective.

