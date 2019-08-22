Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ: +0.33%

PFE: +0.42%

ABT: -0.38%

MRK: -0.13%

AMGN: +0.4%

Health care stocks were broadly weaker, including a 0.3% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade. Also, shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower as a group while the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping almost 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Clearside Biomedical ( CLSD ) plunged 42% after saying it expects to receive a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new drug application for XIPERE to treat patients suffering from uveitic macular edema.

In other sector news:

(-) Natera ( NTRA ) gained 4% after saying that it has now processed over two million Panorama non-invasive prenatal tests.

(+) Genmab ( GMAB ) was fractionally higher after Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the use of Darzalex or daratumumab in combination with Takeda Pharmaceutical's ( TAK ) bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone to treat patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

(-) Retrophin ( RTRX ) was slumping 23% after its phase 3 trial of fosmetpantotenate in patients with the neurological disorder pantothenate kinase did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints and that the drug candidate did not demonstrate a difference between treatment groups.

(+) ADMA Biologics (ADMA) was fractionally higher after announcing that it has commenced the first sales of its immune deficiency drug BIVIGAM.

