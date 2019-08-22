Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CLSD, RTRX, ADMA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.36%

PFE: +0.37%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Most health care giants were flat pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Clearside Biomedical ( CLSD ), which was plunging more than 46% after saying it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter ( CRL ) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Application (NDA) for XIPERE to treat patients suffering from uveitic macular edema.

(-) Retrophin ( RTRX ) was slumping by more than 28% after its phase 3 trial of fosmetpantotenate in patients with the neurological disorder pantothenate kinase (PKAN) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints and that the drug candidate did not demonstrate a difference between treatment groups.

(+) ADMA Biologics ( ADMA ) was up nearly 2% after announcing that it has commenced the first sales of its immune deficiency drug BIVIGAM.

