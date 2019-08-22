Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: BLUE,CNMD,NTRA,RTRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ 0.00%

PFE +0.73%

ABT -0.50%

MRK +0.02%

AMGN +0.23%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping almost 0.4% in late trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a more than 0.6% decline.

(-) bluebird bio ( BLUE ) dropped over 6% as a new regulatory filing showed chief strategy officer Jeffrey Walsh exercised options to buy 500 shares at $24.47 apiece and then sold those shares for $124 each.

(+) CONMED Corp ( CNMD ) was more than 4% higher after Piper Jaffray Thursday raised its stock rating for the medical technology company to overweight from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $22 to $110 each.

(+) Natera ( NTRA ) was 2.5% higher in late Thursday trading after the genetic diagnostics company said the Palmetto MolDX program has proposed a local coverage determination for use of the company's Signatera molecular residual disease test in patients with certain forms of colorectal cancer. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will take public comments prior to deciding whether to cover the Natera test.

(-) Retrophin ( RTRX ) dropped almost 21% to its lowest share price since December 2014 at $11.84 after saying its fosmetpantotenate drug candidate failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints during phase III testing in patients with the pantothenate kinase neurological disorder. The biopharmaceutical company is reviewing the trial data and is expecting to work with the study investigators to determine the next steps for testing.