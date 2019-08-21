Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks backed away from their earlier advance this afternoon, including a nearly 0.8% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 1.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Invitae Corp ( NVTA ) rose over 3% after the genetic information company and Biogen ( BIIB ) late Tuesday said they would be making their rapid-result SMA STAT diagnostic test for spinal muscular atrophy available for free in the US as part of the companies' SMA Identified program. The new test cuts the time needed to confirm a definitive diagnosis from around three weeks currently to just four days and allowing physicians and patients to begin treatment sooner.

In other sector news:

(+) Pfizer ( PFE ) rose more the 1% after disclosing plans to spend $500 million on a new gene therapy manufacturing facility in Sanford, N.C., where it also produces vaccine components and bolstering the drugmaker's ability to develop medicines for patients with rare diseases.

(-) Altimmune ( ALT ) turned narrowly lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier gain, after Wednesday saying the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was providing the immunotherapy company with an extra $3.7 million to further support development of a potential anthrax vaccine. BARDA previously awarded $2.5 million to Altimmune, which is directing the new funding to phase Ib testing of its NasoShield product candidate.

(-) Alcon ( ALC ) slipped 2.5% after the eye care products company reported core Q2 net income of $0.47 per share, down from its $0.52 per share core profit during the same quarter last year and also falling short of Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.48 per share.