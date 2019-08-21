Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.55%

PFE: +0.75%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.11%

AMGN: +0.41%

Top health care stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Cerecor ( CERC ), which was advancing more than 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for CERC-802, an ultra-pure, oral formulation of D-mannose currently in development to treat Mannose-Phosphate Isomerase Deficiency, also known as MPI-CDG or CDG-1b.

(+) Altimmune ( ALT ) was up more than 5% after saying the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has modified its existing anthrax vaccine development contract with Altimmune by awarding the biopharmaceutical company an additional $3.7 million.

(-) Alcon ( ALC ) was down more than 3% after reporting that its Q2 core earnings was $231 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, declining year over year from $256 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and falling short of consensus estimates of $0.48 per share.

