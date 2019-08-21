Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: ALT,PFE,ALC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.62%

PFE +1.29%

ABT +0.21%

MRK +1.55%

AMGN +0.63%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, including a more than 0.9% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just over 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Altimmune ( ALT ) was 3.3% higher after Wednesday saying the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was providing the immunotherapy company with an extra $3.7 million to further support development of a potential anthrax vaccine. BARDA previously awarded $2.5 million to Altimmune, which is directing the new funding to phase Ib testing of its NasoShield product candidate.

In other sector news:

(+) Pfizer ( PFE ) rose more the 1% after disclosing plans to spend $500 million on a new gene therapy manufacturing facility in Sanford, N.C., where it also produces vaccine components and bolstering the drugmaker's ability to develop medicines for patients with rare diseases.

(-) Alcon ( ALC ) slipped 2.6% after the eye care products company reported core Q2 net income of $0.47 per share, down from its $0.52 per share core profit during the same quarter last year and also falling short of Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.48 per share.