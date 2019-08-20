Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.06%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.19%

AMGN: -0.19%

Health care giants were flat to lower in pre-bell trading Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Synlogic ( SYBX ), which was plunging 28% after the company said it will discontinue the development of its hyperammonemia treatment candidate SYNB1020. It said results of a phase 1b/2a study showed that while the product was well tolerated, it did not lower blood ammonia in patients with cirrhosis.

(-) Sarepta Therapeutics ( SRPT ) was declining by more than 17% after saying it has received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration raising concerns about the drug maker's golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) Medtronic ( MDT ) was gaining around 4% as the medical technology company posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.17 in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $1.19 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

