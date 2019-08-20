Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: IBIO,TEVA,MRUS,UTHR,MYL

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.90%

PFE -1.25%

ABT -0.85%

MRK -0.24%

AMGN -1.20%

Health care stocks added to their mid-day declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding nearly 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down slightly almost 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling just over 1.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Moderna ( MRNA ) climbed over 6% after its mRNA-1893 prospective vaccine for the Zika virus late Monday received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. mRNA-1903 currently is undergoing phase I testing in healthy adults and contains mRNA sequence encoding of Zika virus structural proteins that cause cells to secrete virus-like particles and mimick their response following natural infections.

In other sector news:

(+) iBio ( IBIO ) doubled in price at one point on Tuesday, reaching a 14-month high of $1.40 a share, after announcing a collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics' ( UTHR ) Lung Biotechnology PBC subsidiary to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants using iBio's FastPharming system.

(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA ) was 5% higher after beginning sales of a US Food and Drug Administration-approved generic version of Mylan's ( MYL ) EpiPen Jr epinephrine injection auto-injector to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. The new product will be available at most retail pharmacies with a wholesale cost of $300 for a 2-pack.

(-) Merus (MRUS) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday after the Dutch immuno-oncology company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.57 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.49 per share loss for the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 14.7% from year-ago levels, also lagging the $8.3 million Street view.